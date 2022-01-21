UP Assembly Elections 2022: Aparna Yadav seek blessings from father-in-law Mulayam Yadav after joining BJP

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law joins BJP, today. After her joining the leader said, "Nation is the top priority for me. I have set out to serve the nation with the BJP." Mulayam Singh Yadav is an Indian politician and the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. He served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also served as the Minister of Defence, Government of India.

After the joining, Aparna Yadav on Friday sought the blessings of her father-in-law Mulayam Yadav.

SP chief addressing media on Wednesday congratulates his sister-in-law, Aparna Yadav for joining BJP he said 'I congratulate her (Aparna Yadav) I am happy that the SP ideology is spreading across to other parties.'

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.