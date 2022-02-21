UP Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig over PM Modi and Kumar Vishwas in Lucknow

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Lucknow, UP addressing the rally takes a dig over Modi and Kumar Vishwas he said, "BJP conducted raids of all agencies but they did not get anything. When I asked, he said that there is some poet in Ghaziabad who told that Kejriwal is a terrorist."

"Modi ji remove all agencies and keep that poet. He will tell who is a terrorist" he added.

Earlier, former AAP leader, Kumar Vishwas made a sensitive remark on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for supporting separatists in Punjab. He said, "One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.