UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP gave freedom to Muslim sisters by banning triple talaq: JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda in Sultanpur, UP said "Supreme Court ordered to stop triple talaq. No other political party had the spine to remove it, they did politics of appeasement. PM Modi Ji brought the SC's order in the Parliament to get rid of it & give freedom to Muslim sisters."

Slamming SP and Congress he said "Didn't Samajwadi Party shoot at Ram bhakts? Didn't the Congress party postpone & astray the issue of Ram Janmbhoomi? Kapil Sibal (Congress leader) used to say in Supreme Court to hold the decision (of Ram Mandir), otherwise, BJP will benefit."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.



