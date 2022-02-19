UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Govt will provide free LPG gas cylinder on the occasion of Holi and Diwali every year: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Colonelganj, Gonda addressing the rally said, "Poll analysts and survey agencies have stated that in the first two phases, BJP is getting more or less the same number of seats it won in the last Assembly elections."

"If voted to power in UP again, BJP Govt will provide free LPG gas cylinder on the occasion of Holi and Diwali every year" he added.

He further said, "India is no longer a weak country. It has emerged as a strong country. Earlier, the world would not listen when India said something at global platforms. Today, the world listens to India attentively when it speaks."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.