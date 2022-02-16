UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP has given approval to the names of some candidates for UP polls

BJP on Wednesday has given its approval to the names of some candidates for UP polls. The party has shared this information through its official Twitter handle, which reads "The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has given its approval on the names of the following candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections-2022."

The list includes names like Bhupesh Choubey, Ramdular Gaur, and Neelratan Singh Patel from Sevapuri, Robertsganj, and Dhuddhi constituencies respectively.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.