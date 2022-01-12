UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP holds meet on UP polls in Delhi, that lasted for 10 hours

Ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh on 10 February, a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Core Committee was held in the National Capital which lasted for 10 hours. The motive of this meeting was to discuss the election strategy and also to discuss the name of candidates.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted this meeting in order to review the sector-wise, six areas and took feedback from all the leaders in charge of regions about the elections polls. Along with UP CM Yogi, deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh apart from other senior leaders was also present in the meeting.

The exit of leader Swami Prasad Maurya from the party was also one of the reasons to put light on this meeting. It is reported that more members may follow him and are likely to quit the party. Maurya also said that 15 remembers could do so. Maurya was the main leader for BJP in Uttar Pradesh because he has his full impact on OBC votes.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.