UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP isn't a govt for the poor, but for the rich: Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Raebareli, UP slammed BJP and said "This govt (BJP) isn't a govt for the poor, but for the rich. We won't get a loan easily,will have to put our land & house for mortgage, but big industrialists ran away after looting banks...ask anyone on road, everyone will say SP is coming."

Earlier, today SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at a rally in Hardoi hits out on Yogi over Bulldozer's comment, he said "He (CM Yogi Adityanath) changed the names of everything. Now he is Bulldozer wale Baba. It's a clear fight between the public and BJP and we are standing with the public."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.