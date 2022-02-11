UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leader Anurag Thakur slams Jayant Chaudhary for not voting in the first phase

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur campaign in Varanasi Uttar Pradesh ahead of second phase assembly elections. Anurag Singh Thakur is an Indian politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party and a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. He is the current Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Second Modi ministry.

While campaigning the leader slammed RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary for not casting his vote in the first phase, he said "A few dynastical people (RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary) don't cast their votes. Their opinions on democracy show very clearly. Such parties have lost earlier also, they will lose in future again."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.