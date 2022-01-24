UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leader claims that the resignations of OBC leaders will not have no impact on the party’s poll

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that the resignations of OBC ministers and MLAs from the BJP will have no impact on the party’s poll in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. He said that they have left to fulfil their “self-interest" and not for “any ideology"

Recently, Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan, and Dharam Singh Saini quit the BJP and joined Akhilesh Yadav's, SP. To which the BJP leader claimed that BJP would be impacted in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but the party won he also used the Hindi proverb ‘khoda pahar, nikle chuhiya’ to describe the leaders.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.