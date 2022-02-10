UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leader slams Jayant Chaudhary for not voting in the first phase polls

BJP leader Amit Malviya slammed RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary for not casting his vote in the first phase polls, he said "How responsible is it for Jayant Chaudhary to not go out and vote because he has an election rally? What message is he sending? Has he already abandoned the idea of winning? Why should people come out and even consider the RLD when he isn’t serious about casting his vote?"

RLD chief, Jayant Chaudhary who is the voter of Mathura is not going to cast his vote today due to his political rally. RLD and SP have tied up their knots for the Uttar Pradesh elections and doing their best to win this year's polls. RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and his party also got a chance to form their alliance with UP ruling party BJP, but he rejected the offer and join SP's chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

