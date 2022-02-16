UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leaders slams SP over the attack of SP Singh Baghel

Anurag Thakur, slamming SP over the attack of SP Singh Baghel said, "SP goons then attacked BJP candidate from Karhal &MoS SP Singh Baghel in Mainpuri on Feb 15. SP goons do this in every Mainpuri poll. We've demanded strict action, CCTVs on every polling booth, & flag marches a day before polling, with paramilitary force deployment."

"I had to come to EC as after the 1st &2nd phases of Uttar Pradesh Elections, Akhilesh started sweating. His workers & goons are instigating violence. Attack on BJP MP &UP Mahila Morcha chief, Geeta Shakya, on Feb 14 shows SP does violence against women" he added.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.