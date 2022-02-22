UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP president JP Nadda addresses the public meeting in UP, Watch live here

BJP national president JP Nadda addresses a public meeting at Rudrapur in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. Watch the live here,

Earlier, JP Nadda in Munshiganj, Amethi said "5 years ago, mafias like Azam Khan, Mukhtar Ansari and Atique Ahmed used to have an upper hand in Uttar Pradesh. Today all three of them are in jail. Yogi Adityanath has worked 5 years to end mafia raj in the state."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.