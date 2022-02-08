UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to establish Lata Mangeshkar Performing Arts Academy, to honor the legacy of the singer

Ahead of UP polls, BJP has released its manifesto today. In the manifesto, the BJP has promised to build Lata Mangeshkar Performing Arts Academy, to honor the legacy of Lata Mangeshkar. Declaring the manifesto the Home Minister Amit Shah said, "We will establish a Lata Mangeshkar Performing Arts Academy, to honor the legacy of Lata Mangeshkar... Help us to come in power with a majority of more than 300 seats &we'll fulfill our resolutions."

In the manifesto, the BJP has promised free power for irrigation and free bus ride to women above 60 years of age. The key highlight of the manifesto was ‘Sankalp Patra’. The party further promised to increase the amount of Kanya Sumangala Yojana from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. The party also assured that sugarcane dues will be cleared in 15 days.

“BJP prepared its new ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp-Patra’ for UP’s development in next 5 years. Over 700 riots occurred between 2012-2017, many people killed and months of curfew. Businessmen migrated, daughters couldn’t go to schools,” said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.