UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to inaugurate its media war room and LED rath campaign

Ahead of assembly elections in five states, the parties are doing their best to win the elections. However, the main focus of every political party is on Uttar Pradesh polls and the leaders putting their every bit of energy and power to win UP polls. Now the ruling party BJP has come up with a new campaign in the state. The party is going to inaugurate its media war room and LED rath campaign. The media war room will be made in all the 12 mandals and 6 zones and the campaign will cover all the 403 assembly seats in the state. It is reported that the current CM of UP, Yogi is going to inaugurate this campaign.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.