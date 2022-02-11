UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to name a street after singer Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya: Modi

PM Modi addresssing the physical rally in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly polls, while addressing the rally he said that his party will name "A 'chowk' after Bharat Ratna singer Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya. I congratulate CM Yogi to set up Lata Mangeshkar Academy for music at film city."

Hitting back on opposition Modi said, "The 'Parivarwadi' people have realized that their boat has sunk & hence they've started blaming the EVM & the Election Commission. The truth is that the people of UP are not ready to accept them & their 'Gunda Raj."

Before addressing the rally in Uttar Pradesh, Modi on the same day addressed the physical rally in Uttarakhand ahead of assembly polls, there also he made several sensational comments on oppositions.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.