UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP will provide free LPG gas cylinder on Delhi and Holi: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a rally in Sant Kabir Nagar, UP promised to give free LPG gas cylinders on the occasion of Holi and Diwali every year, he said "If voted to power in UP again, BJP Govt will provide free LPG gas cylinder on the occasion of Holi and Diwali every year. We've given Ayushman Bharat cards which provides free health treatment up to Rs 5 lakh."

Earlier today Rajnath Singh at a rally in Rasra, Ballia said "Till the time it's our govt, we won't let our 'Bharat Mata' down. India has never attacked anyone, we have the potential to attack both by crossing the boundary (border) or attacking from the boundary (border)."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. And the remaining phases are going to hold voting on March 3 and 7.



