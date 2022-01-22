UP Assembly Elections 2022: BSP releases 2nd list of candidates for UP assembly elections

BSP chief Mayawati announced 51 candidates out of 55 seats for the second phase of UP elections. "today, I'm announcing the list of 51 candidates out of 55 seats for the second phase of UP elections. This time we've given slogan 'Har Polling Booth Ko Jeetana hai, BSP Ko Satta Mein Lana Hai'. I hope party workers will work hard & will form BSP govt like of 2007" she said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Also, the EC is likely to extend the ban on political rallies for the next week due to a covid surge. This move comes after the Union Health Ministry told the commission that the cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the five electoral states. But the EC is still yet to give confirmation on this yet.