UP Assembly Elections 2022: Congress leader Nadeem Javed to contest from Jaunpur Assembly constituency in UP

Former MLA and Congress leader Nadeem Javed is likely to contest from Jaunpur Assembly constituency for the Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 replacing district president Faisal Tabrez Hassan. Releasing the official state the Election Committee stated, "The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Shri Nadeem Javed (In place of Faisal Tabrez Hassan) as Congress candidate for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from 366- Jaunpur Assembly constituency."

Former MLA Nadeem Javed to contest as a Congress candidate from Jaunpur Assembly constituency for the #UttarPradeshElection2022, in place of district president Faisal Tabrez Hassan pic.twitter.com/w5XoiFYIj0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2022

Nadeem Javed is the leader of the political party Congress. He served as the MLA representing the Jaunpur of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017. He was appointed as the chairman of All India Minority Congress, minority department of Indian National Congress, in May 2018.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.