UP Assembly Elections 2022: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to hold door-to-door campaign in Noida today

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a door-to-door campaign today ahead of UP polls. She will be accompanied by Congress candidate Pankhuri Pathak in Noida today, she is expected to campaign in the Dadri Assembly constituency first. According to reports, she will be interacting with a group of women with 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign.

Also, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her recent interview stated that elections should be fought on development issues, "Elections must be fought on development issues; Congress in UP has refused to engage in negative discourse" she said.

She also pointed out BJP and said "BJP govt's hostile approach towards protesting farmers will be the key factor in determining poll outcome in UP's western belt."

"Polarisation suits both BJP, SP as it consolidates their vote bases" she added.

Talking about women votes she said, 'Women should vote as a separate political entity; it's time they assert their rights, demand fair space in the political arena.'

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.