UP Assembly Elections 2022: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi launch Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi launch Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto, at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) HQ in Delhi.

Yesterday on Thursday party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told a new portal about this Youth Manifesto, see said: "Details will be revealed tomorrow only but as a constituent if women were being oppressed and needed their position under Sun and we wanted to champion their cause, We also realised that Youth of this country particularly in Uttar Pradesh, they have been denied job opportunities; they have been denied admissions; they have been denied opportunity to grow and prosper which is why one of thing we thought we should talk about is the huge level of unemployment in UP and what we proposed to do about it."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.