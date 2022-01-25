UP Assembly Elections 2022: Congress to hold virtual meeting for the selection of candidates for UP polls, today

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Prades the Central Election Committee of Congress is going to hold the meeting via video conferencing today for the selection of candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Yesterday Congress has released its list of campaigners for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. The list includes names like Party president Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Not only this Congress leader and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will also campaign for the party. Salman Khurshid, Ghulam Nabi Azad, RPN Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, and others are also going to campaign for the party in the UP polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.