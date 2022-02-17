UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Double-Engine govt working on 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' to provide water to every household": Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a public rally in Jalaun's Kalpi while addressing the rally said, "For the last 70 years, the governments of SP, BSP and Congress deprived people of basic water supply but our double-engine BJP government is working on 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' to provide water to every household."

Today itself in the Adityanath in Gursarai addressed the rally, during his speech he said "SP leaders would refer to (COVID) vaccine as 'Modi vaccine, BJP vaccine', saying they won't take it. Today they need to be told that 'Modi vaccine and BJP vaccine' have saved lives, so votes will also go to this vaccine and BJP."

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.