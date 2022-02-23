UP Assembly Elections 2022: Dynasty-oriented govts did not do justice to the ability of UP: Modi

PM in Barabanki said, "Development of people of UP gives speed to development of India. The ability of the people of UP enhances the ability of the people of India. But for several decades in UP, the dynasty-oriented govts did not do justice to the ability of UP."

In the same rally, he earlier said "These elections are essential not only for the development of UP but also for the country. UP might be a total of 7% of the country, in terms of area. But if you look at its population then it comprises over 16% of India's population."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today is going to hold its fourth phase of elections which will cover Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.