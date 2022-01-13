UP Assembly Elections 2022: Every day till January 20, one minister and 3-4 MLAs will quit BJP, says Dharam Singh Saini

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP minister and OBC leader Dharam Singh Saini have resigned from the state cabinet. Dharam Singh Saini is the third minister in a row who resigned from the ruling party today.

Before him, BJP MLA Vinay Shakya and BJP MLA Mukesh Verma also resigned from their respective posts, these decisions come after the UP cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya left the party he was the biggest supporter for BJP as he was having OBC voters by his side, now Maurya is all set to join Akhilesh Yadav's, SP.

"Staying as Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Department of AYUSH, Security and Drug Administration in the cabinet of Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji has discharged the responsibilities with full dedication, but with the expectations of Dalits, backward, farmers, educated unemployed, small and medium The businessmen of the class worked together to form the Bharatiya Janata Party in many BJP governments, I resign from the cabinet of Uttar Pradesh because of the neglectful attitude towards them and their public representatives," Dharam Singh Saini wrote in his resignation later.

Now Dharam Singh Saini made another sensational remark and said everyday one minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign from BJP till 20 January, "I have resigned because for 5 years Dalits, backward classes were suppressed, their voices were suppressed... We will do whatever Swami Prasad Maurya will say. One minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign every day till Jan 20," said Dharam Singh Saini.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.