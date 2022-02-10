UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Everything is in people's hands but we're confident that they'll support us" says SP candidate's sister

Nahid Hasan who is the SP candidate of the Kairana constituency, his sister Iqra Hasan said "everything is in people's hands but we're confident that they'll support us. It was challenging as BJP & state machinery's focus was on Kairana. Our rival here isn't the local candidate but the entire BJP & its machinery."

The elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. And in the first phase of the UP polls, 7.93 percent polling was recorded till 9 am.

Meanwhile, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.