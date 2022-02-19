UP Assembly Elections 2022: 'Family of 2008 Ahmedabad blast convicts support Akhilesh Yadav, says Yogi

UP CM Yogi made a big claim against Akhilesh Yadav, during the rally Yogi said, "Y'day an Ahmedabad Court pronounced quantum of sentence for 38 terrorists in (2008) serial blast case. Capital punishment & life imprisonment awarded. They included some terrorists from UP too, and the family of one of them was seen with SP chief asking for votes for SP."

"You can imagine. Nayi hawa hai, wahi SP hai. SP ka haath, aatankwadiyon ke saath. This has been proven once again" he added.

He also alleged that "During previous governments' rule, 'anndata' used to die by suicide, the poor used to die of starvation, there was jungle raj, criminals overpowered the authority & Police Stations were run by history-sheeters, businessmen were destroyed, youth was unemployed."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.