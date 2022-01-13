UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Final Nail In BJP Coffin, Wait Till Friday": Swami Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi's labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya quit BJP and join Samajwadi Party on Tuesday afternoon. He was the main leader for UP assembly polls as he was having huge OBC voters besides him. Maurya while quitting also said that 15 other MLA's could do the same to BJP. And now his supporter also Mukesh Verma also left the party.

As soon as he left the BJP was "deaf to the problems of the backward classes" and that the party had "done me no favours by making me a minister" the party many of his supporters are also leaving BJP, speaking on the same Swami Prasad Maurya said.

He further said the BJP should be grateful to him because he ended its "14 years of banwaas (exile)." Maurya said that he is thinking to take at least four MLAs with him to Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, "Kahan aane waale hai, kahan jaane waale hai, everything will be clear on January 14," he said.

He also threatens the BJP by saying he is picking the winning side from the past two elections, See... before I quit the BSP it was the No 1 party in UP. Now it is nowhere. When I joined the BJP, it came out of 14 years' banwaas (exile) and formed a majority government..." he told.

"BSP collapsed after I left (and) BJP's popularity shot up in UP because of me. They didn't do me any favours by making me a minister. The endgame has begun for the BJP..." he said. Maurya also said that his exit has caused BJP so much loss, My move has caused a bhuchaal (earthquake) in the BJP, Maurya said.

He also refused to accept that his move was a political play, he said "When I was in the cabinet, I did my job to the best of my abilities. I put forth my points on the right platforms then... but today I feel the media is the right platform."