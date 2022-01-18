UP Assembly Elections 2022: From Mathura eight candidates file nomination papers

A senior government official on Tuesday said that the eight candidates from across parties, including a sitting minister, filed their nomination papers on Monday for four assembly constituencies in the district. Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and former minister Tejpal Singhiled their nomination papers from Chhata assembly constituency said Navneet Singh Chahal District Magistrate Mathura. Chaudhary has filed his nomination as BJP candidate and Tejpal Singh as SP-RLD candidate. While Karan Singh also filed his nomination from the Chhata assembly constituency.

Also, the FIR against Dadri MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejpal Nagar has been registered by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police for violating Covid-19 norms during a door-to-door election campaign in the Greater Noida, said police on Tuesday. During the door-to-door campaigning, he was seen with a group of more than five people.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.