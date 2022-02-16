UP Assembly Elections 2022: Having BJP government in UP means equal control over rioters, mafia raj, goonda raj: Modi

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in the third phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the public meeting in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. Talking to the public over there he said "Having BJP government in UP means equal control over rioters, mafia raj, goonda raj. Having a BJP government in UP means open freedom to celebrate the festivals. Having a BJP government in UP means protection of sisters and daughters from manipulatives."

Watch the live here,



Earlier, Modi in UP said "The Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Many more Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now," said PM Modi, while addressing an election rally in Kanpur Dehat.

Making reference to the law and order situation in the state, PM Modi said, "Our Muslim daughters used to face a lot of trouble while going for studies because of eve-teasers on streets. They now have a sense of security after criminals were taken to tasks by our government."

Further slamming Samajwadi Party over changing alliance partners in every election, PM Modi said When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh,"

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.

