UP Assembly Elections 2022: I have full faith that Purvanchal will wipe out BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi assured the faith in public as the state is doing polling in the sixth phase, "I have full faith that Purvanchal will wipe out BJP. I assure people of Purvanchal that when Samajwadi government is formed, we will ensure the development of Purvanchal" he said while talking to the media.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav in Ballia rally took a dig over PM Modi and said, "PM Modi said he was fortunate to distribute gas cylinders but BJP & its people should have specified that when they were distributing cylinders it was for Rs.400 and now when they're asking for votes it's Rs.1000."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. Today on 3rd March the state is conducting its sixth phase which covers Balrampur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Ballia district. And the remaining seventh phase polling will be hold on 7th March.