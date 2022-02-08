UP Assembly Elections 2022: I pray that our sisters fighting for their right to wear hijab are successful in their fight : Owaisi

AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh said, 'I pray that our sisters fighting for their right to wear hijab are successful in their fight. Grave violations of the Constitution's Art 15, 19, and 21 are being committed in Karnataka. I condemn this decision of Karnataka's BJP government.'

Yesterday, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave the statement in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the attack on the convoy of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in UP. In the parliament, he said "Two unidentified people had fired on the carcade. He came out safe but there were 3 bullet marks on the lower portion of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered."

Responding to this the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Today in the parliament, HM Amit Shah asked me to accept Z category security."

Targeting the Home Minister he said "I want to say to him that value of my life is not more than 22 people who died during CAA protest. I don't like people with arms around me, I'm a free bird, want to live freely."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.