UP Assembly Elections 2022: "I will be joining the Samajwadi Party on 14th January" : Swami Prasad Maurya

Recently, Swami Prasad Maurya left the BJP and joined Akhilesh Yadav's, Samajwadi Party for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Now former BJP leader stated his joining in Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Maurya said "I will be joining the Samajwadi Party on 14th January... I have not received calls from any small or big politician. If they were cautious on time and worked on public issues, then BJP would not have to face this."

However, Maurya was the main contender for the Uttar Pradesh elections and he have all the OBC voters besides him. BJP and Yogi surely faced a huge loss due to this.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.