UP Assembly Elections 2022: "I will try to vote" RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on vote casting

As many leaders attacked RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary for not casting the vote, the leader has finally responded to the controversy Chaudhary said, "My vote is in Mathura. My wife has already voted, I will try to vote.

Appealing to people to cast votes he said, "I appeal to everyone to vote for change. Yogi is requesting that up should not become Kerala. Kerala is much ahead of up, it has 100% literacy."

"They think of themselves are very powerful. But we are on the path of progress. People will vote in our favor" he added.

Many leaders including BJP leader Amit Malviya slammed RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary for not casting his vote in the first phase polls, he said "How responsible is it for Jayant Chaudhary to not go out and vote because he has an election rally? What message is he sending? Has he already abandoned the idea of winning? Why should people come out and even consider the RLD when he isn’t serious about casting his vote?"

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

