UP Assembly Elections 2022: If people in UP decide to ride on a bicycle these criminals will be release from jail: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Bahraich UP rally said "If people in UP decide to ride on a bicycle (vote for SP), these criminals (Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed) will be released from jail... After BJP came to power in 2017, Yogi Ji has run such a govt that even with binoculars, no Bahubali can be seen."

Earlier in the same rally, he said "Yogiji has run the administration in a way that we cannot see even one 'Bahubali' (strongman goons), now there's only 'Bajrangbali' everywhere."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.