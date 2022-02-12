UP Assembly Elections 2022: "If someone touches our hijab, we will chop off their hands" SP leader

Commenting on the Hijab controversy SP leader Rubina Khanum on Saturday, threatened to cut off people's hands if they touch women's hijabs, "This (hijab row) is an attack on our daughter's self-pride. If someone touches our hijab, we will chop off their hands. India is a diverse nation. Tilak, pagdi and hijabs are a part of our culture. Politicization on these things is the epitome of low. Will these Kaliyugi Raavans rob us of our Hijabs? Be it any party's govt, I will become Razia Sultan and Rani and chop off your hands," said Khanum.

This issue began in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students wearing headscarves asked to leave the college. After which the issue has been spread to other parts state. And this matter has now taken a political turn as the ruling BJP stood in support of uniform-related rules put by the institute while the opposition Congress alleged the 'hijab' controversy is to divert the mind of students.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.