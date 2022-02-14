UP Assembly Elections 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police helps senior citizens to reach polling booths

The dedication of this year's voting can be clearly seen, as the people are voting in big numbers there is one more incident that has come to the fore, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel help senior citizens to reach polling booths in Bijnor and Najibabad ahead of Uttar Pradesh second phase polling.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel help senior citizens to reach polling booths in Bijnor and Najibabad as second phase polling in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway pic.twitter.com/gmZhroHZzS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.