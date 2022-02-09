UP Assembly Elections 2022: "jis gaadi me sapa ka jhanda, samjho baitha koi kukhyat gunda" Yogi on RLD-SP alliance

Lauding his attack on the SP and RLD alliance UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that the RLD has joined hands with the party about whom his father, Ajit Singh, had once commented that "jis gaadi me sapa ka jhanda, samjho baitha koi kukhyat gunda (any vehicle with SP flag, presume that a dreaded criminal is sitting".

Earlier, BJP leader Amit Shah commented on their alliance and said "Akhilesh ji and Jayant ji held a press conference. They say that we are together. But how long is this together? If its government is formed, then Jayant ji will leave the government and Azam Khan will come back."

Amit Shah who is addressing the rally in Muzaffarnagar targeted SP and further said "The BJP government has done the work of providing electricity for 24 hours in the cities and about 22 hours in the villages. Akhilesh ji, what do you talk about free electricity, if your government comes, you will not get as much electricity as you are getting now."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.