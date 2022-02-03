UP Assembly Elections 2022: JP Nadda hits out at SP during public rally in Sirathu

BJP national president JP Nadda while addressing the public rally in Sirathu hits out on Samajwadi Party and questioned "Samajwadi Party leaders are contesting elections either from jail or on bail. Will you (public) bring such people to power in Uttar Pradesh?"

"Mafia rule is the USP of Samajwadi Party & Bahujan Samaj Party. But there is 'Sabka saath, Sabka Vishwaas' under Bharatiya Janata Party. Akhilesh Yadav as CM had withdrawn cases against terrorists but court didn't allow it" he added.

JP Nadda is the main leader of the BJP, the party has also given the responsibility to decide on the names of candidates for the remaining seats in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.