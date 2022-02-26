UP Assembly Elections 2022: JP Nadda to address several rallies in UP today ahead of fifth phase polls

BJP national president JP Nadda is going to address rallies in Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, and Sant Kabir Nagar in the view of fifth phase assembly elections. The official account of BJP shared this information through Twitter.

Earlier, JP Nadda in Prayagraj said, "This election is meant to end the shroud of black clouds that are lingering in the form of Akhilesh Yadav and his gang of 'gundas' (goons)."

In the same rally he earlier said, "Rahul, Akhilesh, and Priyanka who were born with a silver spoon used to make fun of Jan Dhan scheme, they have never seen poverty. Now, Modiji is giving Rs.2000 every month to the farmers."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.