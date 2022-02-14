UP Assembly Elections 2022: Kanpur Dehat has sent his son to the highest post of the country: PM Modi

Ahead of assembly elections in Kapur Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the state, during his speech he said "I was thinking that since so many days all of you are engaged in the election campaign. But I see that your energy is also increasing, enthusiasm is also increasing."

Talking about Kanpur he said "Kanpur Dehat has sent his son to the highest post of the country. Whenever I go to meet our respected President, he tells me so many things about you people, the love he has for you is easily understood in his words."

Urging voters to cast their votes, Modi said "Voting is going on in the second phase in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa today. I urge all voters, especially first-time voters, to vote in maximum numbers."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.