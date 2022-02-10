UP Assembly Elections 2022: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Yogi over 'Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala' remark

After Yogi made remarks on Kerala, Kashmir, and Bengal ahead of UP polls Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Yogi. The BJP leader in a video Yogi talked about his journey and also slammed the following states Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal he said "A lot of wonderful things have happened during these past five years. Take care that the labour of these five years does not go waste. If not, it won't take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become A lot of wonderful things have happened during these past five years. Take care that the labour of these five years does not go waste. If not, it won't take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal."

Responding to his remark Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "If UP becomes like Kerala, which @myogiadityanath fears, then the country's best education and health facilities, social welfare, high standard of living and cordial society can be established in UP where people are killed in the name of caste and religion. There will be no murder. This is what the people of UP want."

अगर यूपी केरल जैसा हो जाता है, जिसका डर @myogiadityanath को है, तो देश की सर्वश्रेष्ठ शिक्षा एवं स्वास्थ्य सुविधा, समाज कल्याण, उच्च जीवन स्तर और सौहार्दपूर्ण समाज को यूपी में स्थापित किया जा सकेगा जहाँ जाति और धर्म के नाम पर लोगों की हत्या नहीं होगी। यूपी की जनता यही चाहती है। — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

