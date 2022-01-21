UP Assembly Elections 2022: Keshav Prasad Maurya accuse Akhilesh Yadav for forming a gang of mafia and criminals

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said that the people of UP are ready to give a reply to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's fake promises, he said that the SP who is bank corrupt and inviting criminals to the party will find it hard to cross 27 seats in the assembly elections this time.

He also alleged that instead of forming a gang of mafia and criminals, Akhilesh should go to the public to know what actually has been the problem "He would have known that people are happy with the development and the inclusive politics of the BJP government," he said.



Maurya also accused the SP chief for corruption, hooliganism, and appeasement while in power. "He has shown his ill-intentions by fielding those who oppose 'Maa Bharti' in the elections," he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.