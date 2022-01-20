UP Assembly Elections 2022: Know the connection between Akhilesh Yadav and Aparna Yadav

As Aparna Yadav joined BJP on Wednesday many were trying to figure out the connection between Aparna and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Many of you don't know but Aparna Yadav is the half-sister-in-Law of Akhilesh Yadav. Yes, your read that correctly.

Aparna Yadav is the wife of Prateek Yadav, who is the half-brother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Mulayam Singh had married twice. His first wife, Malti Devi, suffered complications while giving birth to their first child, Akhilesh Yadav, in May 2003 when she died. Akhilesh went on to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017. After which Yadav married Sadhana Gupta and also have a son with her name Prateek Yadav and Aparna Yadav is the wife of Prateek Yadav.

The love story of Sadhana Gupta and Mulayam Yadav was started when the former CM was still married to his first wife and Akhilesh's mother Malti Devi and it revealed when he became the CM of the UP and he found that Sadhana was lucky for him, after the death of his first wife Mulayam declared Sadhana as his wife. Akhilesh Yadav was not very happy with his father's love angle even though it is said that Sadhana was not good with him, she even slapped Akhilesh once after which his father sent him to Rajasthan for studies. It is said that Sadhana and Mulayam came close to each other because of CM's mother, Sadhana was a nurse back then and also took care of her mother once and this caught eyes of the former CM and that's where they started to bond.

