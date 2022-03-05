UP Assembly Elections 2022: Major promises of Yogi related to traveling facilities and farmers' welfare in UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Sonbhadra made several promises to the citizens related to traveling facilities and farmers' welfare, he said: "We've decided that after forming the govt we'll provide free travel to women older than 60 yrs of age in state corporation buses along with supplying free water for irrigation and farming."

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath in Maharajganj rally slammed SP and said, "SP is annoyed about all the money coming for welfare work in the state. They ask where does this money come from...We have an efficient equipment (bulldozer)…. It makes highways and crushes mafias(goons) as well."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. On 3rd March the state is conducted its sixth phase which covered Balrampur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Ballia district. And the remaining seventh phase polling will be hold on 7th March.