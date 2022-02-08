UP Assembly Elections 2022: Mamata Banerjee throws football at public in a joint press conference of SP-TMC

In a joint press conference of TMC and SP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threw the football at the public in Lucknow. In view of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav held a joint press conference at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow at 11.30 am. TMC has declared its full support to SP in UP elections.

#WATCH | Lucknow: West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee throws a football to the public as she holds a press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in support to the party for #UttarPradeshElectionspic.twitter.com/aDu0pDjIOr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 8, 2022

During the press conference, the SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said, "BJP deployed its entire strength in West Bengal but they could not defeat Didi. She has come to Lucknow from Kolkata but those from BJP couldn't come to UP from Delhi stating 'bad weather'. BJP's plane of lies won't be able to land in UP this time."

West Bengal CM & TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in Lucknow, said "I urge you all to support Samajwadi Party and make them win, defeat BJP. Don't fall for false promises made by BJP... I will also visit Varanasi on 3rd March."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.