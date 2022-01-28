UP Assembly Elections 2022: Mayawati slams Samajwadi Party and BJP says, the parties are giving casteist colour to assembly polls

The BSP leader Mayawati taking a dig at SP and BJP said that the parties are giving a communal and casteist color to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The BSP leader took her Twitter and wrote, "The way religion and caste politics dominate in the UP assembly elections and the media is also full of such news, it seems that all this is happening as SP and BJP are colluding to give the elections color of hatred on Hindu-Muslim and casteist lines. People need to remain alert."

BSP leader Mayawati on Monday also slammed BJP saying the party was trying to capitalize on the work done by the BSP government in the past. In her recent tweet she said, "Under the BSP government in UP, about two-and-a-half lakh, poor families were provided with basic amenities and preparations were going on for about 15-20 lakh houses, but due to the change of government, this work remained incomplete, which BJP was trying to capitalize on. What did they do on their own?"

"Fear, corruption, discrimination, and insecurity of life and property, poor law and order in UP, unemployment, and migration of lakhs are the biggest problems of this state," she added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.