UP Assembly Elections 2022: Meerut police register case against SP leader Adil Chaudhary

Police have registered a case against Samajwadi Party's candidate Adil Chaudhary after one of his video went viral, in the video he has been seen threatening to take "revenge" once they come to power. In the video, he said “When Corona happened, there were no hospitals. Why hospitals were not there, the government did not build a hospital because they thought Muslims would be benefited from them. The government wants to ruin the lives of Muslims. But I want to assure you. If you remember, just a year ago, no one would have thought this government could be removed. But the farmer protest laid down the foundation of removal of BJP from power. Now, everyone is with Samajwadi Party.”

Police of Meerut City said, "A video went viral in which the candidate has said things like 'we'll take revenge when our govt will come'. We've registered a case under section 505 of IPC (intent to incite) and have informed Election Commission."

However, Chaudhary told ANI, "I've said that the public will take revenge from the BJP as they didn't give beds, medicine, and oxygen during Covid. Farmers lost their lives in the agitation, so people will not spare them."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.