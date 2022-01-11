UP Assembly Elections 2022: Minister Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP and joins SP, ahead of elections

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi's labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya quit BJP and join Samajwadi Party on Tuesday afternoon. Before him, Imran Masood from congress also joined SP. Congress veteran Digvijay Singh a dig at BJP's ruling pattern he said, “wherever BJP loses elections, people are not good. Punjabis are Khalistanis and separatists, West Bengals are infiltrators and Rohingyas, and Delhites ask for freebies."

The Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.