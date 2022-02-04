UP Assembly Elections 2022: Modi hits out at SP, says "Samajwadis never addressed problems of the poor, farmers"

PM Modi during his virtual rally on Friday ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav saying 'fake Samajwadis will shut the business, loot common people and fill pockets of their family and mafia'.

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, the Prime Minister said that the 'Samajwadis never addressed problems of the poor, farmers'.

"They didn't work. We increased the benefits to farmers. Our double-engine government is depositing MSP directly to farmers' accounts. Opposition spread rumors about MSP," he added.

"They locked up more than two dozen sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh," he said, adding, "Yogi government has cleared dues, ramped up production of old sugar plants, and opened new units."

The Prime Minister also lauded that SP is giving tickets to criminals in the polls. "Fake Samajwadis will keep UP hungry, fill family's pockets," he said.

"Fake Samajwadi is 100% pariwarvadi (Kaagaji Samajwadi shat pratishat pariwarvadi)," he added.

He further also talked about rumors that were made on the Covid vaccine and thanked everyone for not believing it "I am thankful to people who ignored rumors spread by the opposition against Covid vaccines," he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



