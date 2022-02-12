UP Assembly Elections 2022: Modi hits out on oppositions says, "Government of the family, by the family, for the family"

Taking out on opposition Modi in UP's rally said, "Those whose political foundation is based on crime, hooliganism and corruption can never improve. You see, how these people have given tickets to candidates, most of their candidates are history-sheeters and many are contesting from jail."

He also said oppositions are "Government of the family, by the family, for the family."

Talking about his party aim he said, "Government of the people, by the people, for-the-people. That is the government of the people, for the people, and by the people.The very family parties of our country have changed this spirit of democracy."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.